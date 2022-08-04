Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) _ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $123.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.6 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $465 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLL