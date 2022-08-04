Expedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported a loss of $185 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

