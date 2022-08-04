ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Expedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) _ Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported a loss of $185 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPE

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $31 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy