CareDx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.2 million.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $325 million to $335 million.

CareDx shares have declined 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.30, a decrease of 70% in the last 12 months.

