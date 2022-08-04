Sangamo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.3 million.

