NanoString: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.2 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The maker of diagnostic systems for the analysis of genomic information posted revenue of $32.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.4 million.

