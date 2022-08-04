ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NanoString: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.2 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The maker of diagnostic systems for the analysis of genomic information posted revenue of $32.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSTG

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Nanostring Technologies#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Automated Insights
Everbridge to Present at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 42 nd Annual Growth Conference. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT) in Boston, Massachusetts.
