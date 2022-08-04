ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Southwestern Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRING, Texas (AP) _ Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.17 billion.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.81 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWN

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $31 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

US stocks waver as investors await latest inflation updates

Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors prepare for a busy week of updates on inflation. The S&P 500 gave up its early gains and was down 0.2% as of 2:35 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,814 and the Nasdaq slipped 0.3%. Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign that investors were confident about the economy. The Russell 2000 rose 0.8%. Technology stocks weighed most on the market. Pricey stocks in the sector tend to push the market higher or lower with more weight. Microsoft fell 1.2%.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

American Airlines CFO on fixing balance sheet after pandemic

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derek Kerr might have the hardest job in the airline business. Kerr is the chief financial officer of American Airlines, and his task is to fix a balance sheet that has been battered by borrowing needed to survive the pandemic. American has the most debt among all U.S. airlines, more than $36 billion. The airline is trying to fly through a bumpy recovery in travel during which revenue is rising but so are costs like fuel and labor. Kerr spoke recently to The Associated Press. The answers have been edited for length.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy