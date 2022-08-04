Southwestern Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) _ Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.17 billion.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.81 billion.

