Potbelly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Thursday reported net income of $574,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $116 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Potbelly said it expects revenue in the range of $113 million to $118 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $111.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBPB