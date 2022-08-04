Republic Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $371.9 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

Republic Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.77 to $4.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RSG