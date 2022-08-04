NV5: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) _ NV5 Holdings Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.3 million.

The Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $202.7 million in the period.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.43 to $5.82 per share, with revenue in the range of $795 million to $815 million.

