Universal Display: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

EWING, N.J. (AP) _ Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $41.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 87 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $136.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.6 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $610 million.

#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Net Income#Universal Display Corp#Automated Insights
