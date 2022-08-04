Diodes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $80.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $501 million in the period.

