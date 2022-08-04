ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Diodes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $80.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $501 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIOD

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Babcock & Wilcox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) _ Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 2 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

HudBay Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $32.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

FutureFuel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The St Louis-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

EverCommerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Monday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its second quarter. The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Associated Press

Asensus Surgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) on Monday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its second quarter. The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The maker of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Standard BioTools: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Monday reported a loss of $63.5 million in its second quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 33 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Ocular Therapeutix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) on Monday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share. The results did not...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $57.2 million. The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.43 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Diodes Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Diod
The Associated Press

ViaSat: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Monday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Sitio Royalties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Performant Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) _ Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Monday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter. The Livermore, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period. _____
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

Emerald Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Monday reported a loss of $700,000 in its second quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 13 cents per share. The company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Shockwave Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $25.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

American International Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.04 billion. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $3.78. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.19 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Northwest Pipe Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Monday reported profit of $9.7 million in its second quarter. The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share. The steel pipe maker posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $31 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Mixed, Semiconductor Stocks Weigh on Nasdaq

Stocks closed mixed Monday to start the week, with Nvidia and other semiconductor stocks dragging on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Today's mixed close comes after a weekly rise for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on top of last week's blowout July jobs report. Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close, meme stock movement, where to look for market opportunity, and more.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

FedEx Freight Announces Door Count Increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- FedEx Freight celebrated the opening of a new, 218-door facility in Phoenix, Ariz., earlier this summer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005793/en/ FedEx Freight celebrated the opening of a new, 218-door facility in Phoenix, Ariz., that brought its door count to almost 26,000. (Photo: Business Wire)
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy