How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 8/04/2022

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to review the latest updates on the economy and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials fell, while the Nasdaq rose. Energy companies fell, while retailers and technology companies gained ground. Bond yields slipped.

Earnings remain in focus for Wall Street. Twinkie maker Hostess and bleach maker Clorox fell after giving investors disappointing profit forecasts. New data from the Labor Department showed more Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.23 points, or 0.1%, to 4,151.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.68 points, or 0.3%, to 32,726.82.

The Nasdaq rose 52.42 points, or 0.4%, to 12,720.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.47 points, or 0.1%, to 1,906.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 21.65 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 118.31 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 329.89 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is up 21.23 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 614.24 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is down 3,611.48 points, or 9.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,924.39 points, or 18.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 338.86 points, or 15.1%.

Business Highlights: Axios sold, Pfizer buying spree

NEW YORK (AP) — Axios Media is being acquired by Cox Enterprises, which says it plans to push the online news provider into new markets while broadening its coverage. Axios, citing sources, reported Monday that the deal is worth $525 million. Cox, a conglomerate whose other media companies include The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Dayton Daily News, first became an investor in Axios last year. Axios co-founders and former Politico journalists Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz will continue to hold substantial stakes in the company and will lead editorial and day-to-day business decisions.
