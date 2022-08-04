ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Yelp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $298.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $283.9 million.

Yelp expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YELP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YELP

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $31 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy