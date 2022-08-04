Yelp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $298.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $283.9 million.

Yelp expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion.

