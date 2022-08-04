Nearly 300 slip and slide repairs on WVDOH schedule

Read on www.wdtv.com
connect-bridgeport.com
State's Preliminary Electric Vehicle Charging Station Plan Complete
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has completed a preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations and submitted it to the federal government. The West Virginia National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Deployment Plan was submitted on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The plan outlines proposed locations for...
WDTV
WV sales tax weekend begins today
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
Fires caused greatest loss of property and livestock
Though mining disasters were the largest single death-dealer to area residents during the early 1900s, fires were responsible for the loss of property and livestock. In March 1910, a fire, which started in a saloon, wiped out the entire town of Mount Hope. The blaze started at about 7 a.m.,...
A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for new section of Coalfields Expressway
WELCH, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials on August 1, 2022, for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus years now. It should have been done a long time ago; before I even walked in the door as Governor. But now, we’re making it happen. We’re getting this done for the people of southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “I believe in southern West Virginia with all...
Plans to put electric vehicle charging stations in West Virginia are underway
Electric vehicle charging stations are making their way to West Virginia in hopes of bringing more people to the Mountain State. According to WCHS, The West Virginia Department of Transportation just completed a preliminary plan to add more electric charging stations to the state, anticipating receiving about $46 million over the next five years to […]
Metro News
Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to have special collection to support Kentucky flood relief
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Catholics across West Virginia and those in attendance at mass services the weekend of Aug. 13 and 14 will have a chance to give to support flooding relief efforts in Kentucky and parts of West Virginia. Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Mark Brennan has approved a special...
WDTV
State Fair of West Virginia starts this week
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gates are set to open for the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday at 9 a.m. with carnival rides starting at 11 a.m. To celebrate the return of the state’s largest multi-day event, opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
WV, KY, PA Texas Roadhouse locations to donate profits to flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, […]
wchsnetwork.com
Justice answers Putnam sheriff on abandoned vehicle issue
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
WDTV
West Virginia returns more than $1 million in unclaimed property in July
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Unclaimed Property Division of State Treasurer Riley Moore’s office returned more than $1 million worth of unclaimed property payments during July. “With inflation soaring above 9 percent, people can’t afford to leave cash on the sidelines,” Treasurer Moore said. “That’s why we encourage everyone...
wvexplorer.com
Four must-see attractions in the New River Gorge National Park
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va.—Visiting America's newest national park? There are countless trails to walk, rocks to climb, and streams to paddle, but there are four places every visitor should see in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in southern West Virginia. According to park ranger Jodi French-Burr, the following...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia
Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday to take place Friday, August 5 – Monday, August 8
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginians in need of materials for the upcoming school year will be able to save money this weekend during the state’s back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday. During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such...
wchstv.com
W.Va. K9 search and rescue team returns home after serving in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — As members of the K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia watched floodwaters wreak havoc on Eastern Kentucky from afar, they felt a calling to offer their unique services to neighbors. “It brought back the memories of 2016 when we deployed there," founder...
VCXS Motorcycle Racing runs through the area
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Sunday, August 7, 2022, was race day here in Southern West Virginia. The Virginia XC Series returned to Flat Top, where racers of all skill levels, from beginners to pro circuit riders, came out to show their stuff on the track. Connor Privett from Wythe County, Virginia said it was […]
