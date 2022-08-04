Nearly 300 slip and slide repairs on WVDOH schedule

WELCH, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials on August 1, 2022, for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus years now. It should have been done a long time ago; before I even walked in the door as Governor. But now, we’re making it happen. We’re getting this done for the people of southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “I believe in southern West Virginia with all...

WELCH, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO