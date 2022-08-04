WW International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ WW International, Inc. (WW) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $269.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $283.4 million.

WW International expects full-year earnings to be 25 cents to 30 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion.

