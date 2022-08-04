ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Idaho Cash
06-17-25-37-38
(six, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $59,000
Lucky For Life
16-21-26-43-45, Lucky Ball: 13
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
Pick 3 Night
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
Pick 4 Day
8-2-3-9
(eight, two, three, nine)
Pick 4 Night
5-3-9-1
(five, three, nine, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Weekly Grand
03-04-09-21-25
(three, four, nine, twenty-one, twenty-five)
