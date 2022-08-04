Read on nptelegraph.com
North Platte Telegraph
Vets service officer, pipeline on Lincoln County Board agenda
Lincoln County commissioners Monday are expected to choose a new county veterans service officer to succeed the retiring Paul Cooper. A proposed resolution to support the Trailblazer Pipeline’s conversion from natural gas to carbon dioxide transport also appears on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in...
North Platte Telegraph
Food safety training course offered in North Platte, Lexington, McCook
ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training courses will be offered in three locations in west central Nebraska. The courses will be located at:. McCook — 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 20, at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets. Registration begins at 12:45 p.m. Lexington — English...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Rec Center tax petition is about representation
In regards to Ed Rieker's comments in the City Council meeting: We live in a democratic republic, and I'm grateful for that. It means that when we don't feel well represented by elected bodies, we have the freedom and privilege to petition and vote. The tabling and questionable passing of the Rec Center renovation vote is concerning to those who value those freedoms.
North Platte Telegraph
617 -619 W 6th, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 8
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Demand remains high for CDL and motorcycle training classes
It has been two years since Mid-Plains Community College launched its motorcycle safety training program in North Platte, but demand hasn’t slowed down. If anything, it has intensified. “We are very excited that the program continues to grow,” said Jeff Smeltzer, BCE coordinator said in a press release. “We...
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Brady Days doubles as natives’ annual reunion
BRADY — Teenage girls got doused with water before their mud volleyball match. Teenage boys squared off in 3-on-3 basketball on the courts just beyond. And the grownups lined up their lawn chairs under a nearby row of trees in Palmer Park, recalling Saturday how often Brady Days has brought them together for just such a scene.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Fundraiser helps get kids school clothes
L2 for Kids (which supplies clothes for youths) held a fundraiser July 15-16 at Gary’s Super Foods. A smoker and equipment were parked at Gary’s store at Westfield. KNOP-TV showed the process of smoking beef and pork, and the interviews were terrific. The Telegraph printed an article also.
KSNB Local4
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate, serving a sentence for charges in Dawson County, has died. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said Thursday that Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Aug. 3. The cause of his death has yet to be determined. Holliday was serving a...
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC dual credit classes lead to research assistant position for local youth
If Thomas Ramsey has it his way, he will one day be working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He’s one step closer to that goal after landing a research assistant position at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — an honor he attributes to the connections he made and dual credit classes he took through Mid-Plains Community College.
North Platte Telegraph
From the Pulpit: Finding Nemo, finding hope
Lord, where do I put my hope? My only hope is in you. I was asked to help with Footsteps, the children’s and family grief camp hosted by Great Plains Health Hospice and sponsored by the GPH Foundation, in July. It was my first grief camp to attend because of COVID-19, and I was amazed by the wonderful job that hospice staff and many volunteers did to make death and grief real to children and teenagers who have learned the hard part of living, which is saying “Goodbye” to loved ones. My part was very small as I was asked to introduce the theme and set the stage for the day’s activities.
North Platte Telegraph
NPCC volleyball prepares for 2022 season
The North Platte Community College volleyball team isn’t shying away from how young the team is this season. Like with every cycle at the two-year junior college level, though, the youth — and to an extent, the inexperience — leaves the door open for many to step up and fill the team’s needs.
