ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Appian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.4 million in its second quarter.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $110.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 23 cents per share to a loss of 20 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $117 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 91 cents per share to a loss of 86 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $466 million to $470 million.

Appian shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $55.42, a decline of 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPN

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Lowers Amid July Volatility

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) decreased to 4.68 in July, down from 5.10 in June. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005117/en/ The reading for the four-week period ending July 29, 2022 ranks “Moderate Low” compared to historic averages.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Former Oracle CFO Jeff Epstein to Join Databook Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Databook, a revenue technology company, today announced the addition of veteran technologist and financial operations expert Jeff Epstein to the company’s Board of Directors. Jeff will serve as the second Independent Director on Databook’s Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005562/en/ Jeff Epstein joins Databook’s Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy