Yumanity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (YMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

