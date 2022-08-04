ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Yumanity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) _ Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (YMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YMTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YMTX

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $31 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Lazurite™ Named One of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022 by The Healthcare Technology Report

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Lazurite™ has been selected by The Healthcare Technology Report as one of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022. The Healthcare Technology Report (“The Report”) provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005694/en/ Lazurite’s ArthroFree™ System is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive FDA market clearance for arthroscopy and general endoscopy. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Former Oracle CFO Jeff Epstein to Join Databook Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Databook, a revenue technology company, today announced the addition of veteran technologist and financial operations expert Jeff Epstein to the company’s Board of Directors. Jeff will serve as the second Independent Director on Databook’s Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005562/en/ Jeff Epstein joins Databook’s Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US stocks waver as investors await latest inflation updates

Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors prepare for a busy week of updates on inflation. The S&P 500 gave up its early gains and was down 0.2% as of 2:35 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,814 and the Nasdaq slipped 0.3%. Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign that investors were confident about the economy. The Russell 2000 rose 0.8%. Technology stocks weighed most on the market. Pricey stocks in the sector tend to push the market higher or lower with more weight. Microsoft fell 1.2%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

American Airlines CFO on fixing balance sheet after pandemic

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derek Kerr might have the hardest job in the airline business. Kerr is the chief financial officer of American Airlines, and his task is to fix a balance sheet that has been battered by borrowing needed to survive the pandemic. American has the most debt among all U.S. airlines, more than $36 billion. The airline is trying to fly through a bumpy recovery in travel during which revenue is rising but so are costs like fuel and labor. Kerr spoke recently to The Associated Press. The answers have been edited for length.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy