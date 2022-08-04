ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerie: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (AP) _ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Carolina, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.5 million.

Aerie shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.37, a decline of 51% in the last 12 months.

