Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years. Wellman Dynamics, a Creston company that manufactures large metal castings used by military contractors including Bell Helicopter, Sikorsky Aircraft and Boeing Co. will pay $500,000 in restitution to the U.S. government to settle the allegations, court documents indicate. The lawsuit was filed in federal court against Wellman after employee Bradley Keller filed a complaint under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act. Keller had worked in areas of the factory responsible conducting various tests on the metal to ensure it met quality standards. He said after he reported the improper testing and falsification of records between 2014 and 2021 he was laid off, but documents indicated he was later rehired. Keller will receive $90,000 out of the settlement amount under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claim act. The company also must pay him $15,000 to settle a retaliation claim and his attorneys more than $63,000.

CRESTON, IA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO