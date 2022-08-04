ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ventas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ Ventas Inc. (VTR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, said it had funds from operations of $289 million, or 72 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 72 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $42.4 million, or 11 cents per share.

The seniors housing real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Ventas expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 73 cents to 78 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTR

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Lowers Amid July Volatility

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) decreased to 4.68 in July, down from 5.10 in June. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005117/en/ The reading for the four-week period ending July 29, 2022 ranks “Moderate Low” compared to historic averages.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy