Ventas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Ventas Inc. (VTR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, said it had funds from operations of $289 million, or 72 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 72 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $42.4 million, or 11 cents per share.

The seniors housing real estate investment trust, based in Chicago, posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Ventas expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 73 cents to 78 cents.

