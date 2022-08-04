CytomX Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.4 million.

