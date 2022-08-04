Franchise Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) _ Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $41 million.

On a per-share basis, the Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Franchise Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion.

