ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
wrwh.com

Cleveland Council Approves IGA White White County On Election Service

(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland and White County have worked out an Inter-Govermental Agreement that will allow White County Elections services to conduct the special referendum that the City of Cleveland called in November that will ask citizens to allow for package sales of distilled spirits within the city limits.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Winder seeks resolution to LOST distribution and SDS solutions with County

Winder City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution allowing the City to propose a new agreement with Barrow county for Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distribution at their meeting on Tuesday night. The City Council is also seeking to end litigation over Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) disputes with the...
WINDER, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
White County, GA
White County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Renshaw
FOX Carolina

Gov. Kemp visits Toccoa

Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible. Updated: 5 hours ago.
TOCCOA, GA
nowhabersham.com

John Robert Howard

John Robert Howard, age 51, of Cornelia, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Mr. Howard was born on October 6, 1970, in Hall County, Georgia, to Donald and Kay Sexton Howard, of Cornelia. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Na-Nah Loudermilk; paternal grandparents, John and Cathryn Howard; maternal grandparents, Bob and Evelyn Sexton; uncles, Bobby Sexton, and Danny Sexton; brother, Randy Howard; special friend, Patrick West; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
CORNELIA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Politics Local#Election Local#White County Elections#Renshaw#Arizona State University
WGAU

Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side

There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
News Break
Politics
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
nowhabersham.com

Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville

A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Updated Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement for more strong thunderstorms

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Alert for the potential for a strong thunderstorm for portions of southeaster Gwinnett and northwestern Walton County until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Likely to continue until midnight. A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rockdale, northwestern Oconee,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy