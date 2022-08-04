Read on nowhabersham.com
Related
accesswdun.com
Cornelia dreaming: Revitalization concepts to be presented at city commission meeting
Those interested in the future and potential revitalization in key areas of Cornelia have a chance to learn about those possibilities during the September city commission meeting. Through the Downtown Renaissance Fellowship, a University of Georgia collaborative with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, the city has received technical and...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Council Approves IGA White White County On Election Service
(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland and White County have worked out an Inter-Govermental Agreement that will allow White County Elections services to conduct the special referendum that the City of Cleveland called in November that will ask citizens to allow for package sales of distilled spirits within the city limits.
accesswdun.com
Winder seeks resolution to LOST distribution and SDS solutions with County
Winder City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution allowing the City to propose a new agreement with Barrow county for Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distribution at their meeting on Tuesday night. The City Council is also seeking to end litigation over Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) disputes with the...
Athens-Clarke County votes to decriminalize marijuana to $1 fine
ATLANTA — Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted Tuesday to adopt a new ordinance that hopes to decriminalize marijuana in the county. As part of this new ordinance, the penalty for possession of marijuana amounts that are less than one ounce will be a citation and a $1 fine. It passed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County to hold ribbon cutting at expanded Eagle’s Beak Park
The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department will hold a ribbon cutting on Aug. 16 to commemorate the expansion of Eagle’s Beak Park. The park on 8420 Old Federal Road now has an inclusive playground, a picnic pavilion and scenic river overlooks. The expansion also added a new 1.25-mile...
nowhabersham.com
Habersham school superintendent reflects on first day back and year ahead
On Friday, August 5, over 7,000 Habersham County public school students returned to the classroom. Many of them were met by new principals and assistant principals. Now Habersham asked superintendent Matthew Cooper for his thoughts on how the day went. Here’s what he said:. First day of school. As...
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
Athens commissioners vote to decriminalize marijuana
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County commissioners approved an ordinance that eliminates jail time and lowers the fine for having less than an ounce of cannabis to $35. The decision was made at the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners wanted to require charging less than $35, but that was...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Carolina
Gov. Kemp visits Toccoa
Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Forsyth County high school students shoot for the moon, win prestigious award
SUWANEE, Ga. — Some Forsyth County teens whose parents hail from India are shooting for the moon. They just won a prestigious award in the field of rocket science. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke with the Lambert High School...
nowhabersham.com
John Robert Howard
John Robert Howard, age 51, of Cornelia, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Mr. Howard was born on October 6, 1970, in Hall County, Georgia, to Donald and Kay Sexton Howard, of Cornelia. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Na-Nah Loudermilk; paternal grandparents, John and Cathryn Howard; maternal grandparents, Bob and Evelyn Sexton; uncles, Bobby Sexton, and Danny Sexton; brother, Randy Howard; special friend, Patrick West; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
200 without water this morning due to main break near Peachtree Corners
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Around 200 customers are without water near Peachtree Corners on Saturday morning due to a water main break,. Fulton County said in a tweet that repairs weren't expected to be complete until around 3 p.m. this afternoon. According to the county, the break is affecting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested for incidents on Habersham County campuses prior to start of classes
Before the new school year started in Habersham County on Friday, two individuals were arrested for incidents on different campuses. One of those people was armed and the other was a school employee. About 2 p.m. Thursday, two school resource officers responded to the Habersham County Schools Technology Center parking...
FOX Carolina
New signs put up on Lake Keowee to help crews responding to emergencies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS) announced that signs marking emergency locations have been put up around the lake to help crews respond to emergencies faster. Officials explained that these signs can be used as reference points that people can use to tell first...
Dynamite blasting set for this week on Athens’ east side
There is a heads-up for drivers on Athens’ east side: they can listen up for dynamite blasting as part of work on Lexington Road. It will make for lane closures near Gaines School Road today and again Wednesday and Friday. It’s expected around 3 o’clock each afternoon. It is work that could continue into next week.
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
nowhabersham.com
Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville
A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
Monroe Local News
Updated Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement for more strong thunderstorms
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Alert for the potential for a strong thunderstorm for portions of southeaster Gwinnett and northwestern Walton County until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Likely to continue until midnight. A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rockdale, northwestern Oconee,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Arrest made in murder of 19-year-old woman from Ecuador found in Hall County woods
The family of Sarai Llanos Gomez said she came to the United States for a better life. Timothy Krueger has allegedly confessed to killing her.
Comments / 1