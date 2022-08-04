Supernus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Thursday reported net income of $7.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $170.1 million in the period.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $680 million.

