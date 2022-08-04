Cutera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ Cutera Inc. (CUTR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $47.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.53. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 24 cents per share.

The maker of laser skin treatments posted revenue of $64.2 million in the period.

