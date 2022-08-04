New 4DX Experience Shown Off At Regal Tikahtnu Cinemas In Anchorage Wednesday

Read on radiokenai.com
travelawaits.com
9 Foods You Must Experience In Alaska And Where To Find Them
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Alaska can conjure images of glaciers, the northern lights, and maybe moose, but cuisine might not cross your mind when thinking of the Great Land. Truth be told, Alaska has a host of must-try local dishes. From wild-caught seafood fresh from the North Pacific Ocean and wild berries grown in rich glacial soils to the distinctive taste of reindeer, Alaska has several local delicacies. TravelAwaits contributors Heide Brandes and Meryl Pearlstein tell us all about their favorite Alaska foods and where to find them while in Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
First Ida'ina potlatch takes place in Anchorage
National Black Business Month kicks off in August, and is supported by the Alaska Black Caucus. Ship on way to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant. Ship on way to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant. Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Work begins on taking down iconic Fourth Avenue Theatre sign in downtown Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Change. It’s the one thing you can always count on in life. For the Fourth Avenue Theatre, big changes are coming. For anyone who lived in Anchorage during the decades that the art deco theater was a movie house, emotions may be running high. All...
fox44news.com
Efforts fail to save historic Alaska theater from demolition
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Demolition is scheduled to begin this week on a once-opulent downtown Anchorage movie theater designed by the architect of Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theater. Anchorage entrepreneur Austin “Cap” Lathrop opened the 4th Avenue Theatre, with nearly 1,000 seats, on May 31, 1947, with a showing...
radiokenai.com
Lost Male Cat
Description: Sunbeam, has been missing since late Saturday July 30th, he left our home off of Halbouty Rd in Nikiski. He is a medium-haired Siamese mix with large front paws, cream-colored with dark brown points and big bushy brown tail. He is shy of people he doesn’t know. We...
alaskasnewssource.com
Juneau woman showcasing Alaskan seafood to the rest of the country at cooking competition
According to the Division of Environmental Health State Veterinarian’s website, data indicates that of the over 40 million cases of confirmed bird flu in the United States, 107 of those have been reported in Alaska. At first, police told the family the death was suspicious. Then they told the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ship headed to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A container ship that is traveling to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant, according to a statement released by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday. The Coast Guard was first notified Thurday evening, “that the Maunalei, a 645-foot container ship, was leaking lubricant while transiting to the Port of Alaska.” The statement went on to say, “The vessel, owned by Matson, Inc., was reportedly discharging a biodegradable, environmentally acceptable lubricant at a rate of approximately six gallons per hour. Given the low toxicity of the lubricant, the strong tidal currents, and the slow release rate, threats to the wildlife and resources in the region are anticipated to be minimal.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - To help the community get ready for the school year, Anchorage Police Department employees hosted the 8th annual Clothesline Project on Saturday. Community members and the APD provided clothes and other supplies at Clark Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Senior Patrol Officer, Angelina...
radiokenai.com
Container Ship Lubricant Leak In Anchorage Monitored By Coast Guard
Personnel with the U.S. Coast Guard are working with partner agencies to monitor a lubricant leak from a container ship that was in transit to Anchorage on Saturday. Personnel with the Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center received a notification Thursday evening that the Maunalei, a 645-foot container ship, was leaking lubricant while in transit to the Port of Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Alaska fair cancels poultry exhibits amid bird flu concerns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials with the Alaska State Fair have decided against the usual array of poultry exhibits this year amid concerns about the avian flu. Fair CEO Jerome Hertel says officials believed it was best “to err on the side of caution.”. The Anchorage Daily News...
ktna.org
The Susitna Salmon Co. Sells Fish With an Ethic
Twenty seven miles west of Anchorage, along one of the Ivan River arms of the Susitna estuary, Talkeetna resident Mike Wood and his business partner Ryan Peterson from Anchorage have a fishermen to seller direct setnet operation that provides sustainable meat to people in Anchorage and the Mat-Su—Susitna Salmon Co.
alaskasnewssource.com
Softball players showed up and showed out at the Great Alaska Showcase
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Normally, an Alaskan athlete would have to go out of state to meet with college coaches, but the Great Alaska Showcase turns that around and has the coaches come to Alaska. 165 softball players from all over Alaska, including Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Delta, The Mat-Su, Fairbanks,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Family of Fred Lee asks Anchorage police to reopen death investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - About 50 people gathered in front of the Anchorage Police Department on Friday, waving signs in the pouring rain, asking police to reopen their investigation into the death of Fred Lee. “Just shows how much we are willing to go out there and fight,” said Lee’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
A flow of lows means rain and even snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has been ensnared by a sizeable upper-level trough that sees multiple areas of surface low pressure moving underneath and directly over the state as we head into and through the weekend. Anchorage and southcentral will get a break between the rainy storm systems. Showers are...
alaskapublic.org
There are thousands of jobs open in Anchorage but not enough workers to fill them, says economic report
There are thousands of open job in Anchorage, and not enough workers to fill them, according a report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC CEO Bill Popp presented the corporation’s three-year economic outlook on Wednesday. Even before the pandemic, Popp said, the state was in rough fiscal waters as the price of oil began to drop in 2016.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man picked as new Anchorage library director not taking job
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man selected to head the Anchorage Public Library has declined to take the job, according to Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration. Robert Hudson was named the new library director in an announcement back in April. Corey Allen Young, spokesman for the mayor’s office, on Thursday...
Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage
Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
alaskasportsreport.com
Lars Arneson shatters record at Matanuska Peak Challenge, Meg Inokuma comes within a breath of the women’s record
The historic Matanuska Peak Challenge lived up to its momentous name, rewriting the record books on the circuitous race. With approximately 9,100 feet of vertical gain and descent, runners ascend a 14-mile out-and-back route up Lazy Mountain towards the backside, connecting with Matanuska Peak before returning on the arduous journey to the finish.
alaskasnewssource.com
Locally heavy rain starts the week in Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Your umbrella and raincoat will likely be some of your closest companions heading back to work on Monday. A storm system packed with considerable moisture and energy stretching back to eastern Russia will bring another round of locally heavy rain as the weekend comes to a close and a new work week begins.
alaskasnewssource.com
911 calls return after temporary outage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents experiencing emergencies were unable to call 911, and needed to call 311 instead for a brief period on Tuesday. In a community alert, Anchorage police wrote that people were unable to reach emergency dispatchers by calling 911, and instead need to call the 311 number “due to an ACS Network outage based in the Lower 48.”
