ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

Countdown to GrillHampton: Meet Sydney’s ‘Taylor’ Made Cuisine Chef Erin Finley

By Richard Heaton
danspapers.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.danspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
danspapers.com

Food Seen: Hampton Bays Waterfront Dining, Stirring the Pot and More

Dine out with waterfront views in Hamptons Bays, try Origen Vodka, get to Stirring the Pot with Florence Fabricant and more from the East End “Food Seen.”. Did you know that 30% of the territory in Hampton Bays is water? With peaceful beaches like Ponquogue as well as Sears Bellow County Park in the Pine Barrens, the village is a water lover’s dream. Moreso, we’d wager that an appreciable portion of the territory is made up by delicious restaurants.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
danspapers.com

Elizabeth Shafiroff: International Animal Rights Champion

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. While it’s not uncommon for a person to hear a calling in their early 20s, some, like Elizabeth Shafiroff, heard her calling to a cause. After 15 years of leading the next generation of animal advocates, Shafiroff, and her more recently formed organization Global Strays, has impacted millions of animals in several countries, across three continents. She has no plans to stop there.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
danspapers.com

Up at Bat: Spencer Schneider

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In recognition of Dan’s presenting sponsorship of the 2022 East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game on Saturday, August 20, we are giving participating artists and writers free rein to write whatever they want in this space this month.
EAST HAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy