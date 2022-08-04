Read on sanantonio.culturemap.com
Terry Buckingham
3d ago
isn't this wonderful when everybody's struggling to pay bills the San Antonio livestock Show and Rodeo wants you to care about their lineup
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
San Antonio Current
Keith Urban, Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo next year
In San Antonio, it's never too early to start thinking about the rodeo. The annual San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announced a partial music line-up for this year's exhibition, featuring a litany of big names. Those include "Blue Ain't Your Color" country music singer Keith Urban and Lynyrd Skynyrd, perhaps the most prominent band in Southern rock.
The Beach Boys to play in San Antonio this October
SAN ANTONIO — One of the most iconic of American bands, The Beach Boys, is set to bring their Californian spirit and surf-and-sunshine music to the Majestic Theater on Oct. 3, though the concert won't feature founding members Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and David Marks. Tickets start at $50,...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Majestic and Empire Theatres start ticket sales for Randy Rainbow, Beach Boys, more
San Antonio's Majestic and Empire Theatres on Friday threw back the curtains on five fall shows — all with tickets now on sale. The upcoming performances include Emmy-nominated comedian and best-selling author Randy Rainbow, a raunchy magic show and even the Beach Boys. Here's the rundown:. Randy Rainbow. Best...
San Antonio Rodeo announces entertainers for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has announced their entertainment lineup for the 2023 rodeo, set to return in February. Here are the following artists scheduled to be at the rodeo along with the dates you can catch them live. Jake Owen - Friday, Feb....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio Current
All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The Thomas J Henry Superhero Car Show & Comic Con rolled into town this weekend, bringing fans the chance to rub shoulders with celebs including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) and Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi). Famous TV and movie vehicles such...
Retro Texas drive-in movie theater premieres on the market at $4 million
Picture this: You could be the owner of a retro-style drive-in movie theater in Central Texas. Doc’s Drive-In Theatre, located in the Austin suburb of Buda, recently debuted on the market at a list price of nearly $4 million ($3.999 million, to be precise). The deal includes the business itself, as well as the land and structures.
San Antonio's Briscoe saddles up with special end-of-summer programming
Besides a margarita, the best way to cool off in this Texas heat is to head to the air-conditioned environment of a local museum. San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum maximizes on this wisdom, knowing the transporting power that a change of scenery can hold — even if just on canvas. The museum's ever robust programming continues this August with an invitation to roam the West without ever leaving San Antonio.
Boxing Scene
Javier Fernandez Looks To Be The Next Big Star From San Antonio
Javier Hernandez has seen the success fighters from San Antonio, Texas, especially Jesse Rodriguez, have had in recent years. The unbeaten featherweight now wants to create his own path towards success, including one day defending a world title belt in his hometown. Hernandez will face Cesar Cantu tonight at the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission this week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
culturemap.com
San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
2 San Antonio bookstores ranked among the Top 25 best spots in Texas
Have you perused these aisles recently?
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 great art exhibits to get your groove on this month in San Antonio
Despite the heat, it’s a glorious month to hustle to these San Antonio art galleries and institutions for some groundbreaking and genuine creativity. Rock out to Amy Shekhter’s vibrant pop art music icons at AnArte Gallery, or catch the Mexika dancers exuding movement, energy, and power in Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo’s textured oil paintings at Centro de Artes. The McNay showcases work from Asian American artists in Texas pushing against societal perceptions, and Dock Space Gallery shows the work of artists from differing border cities around Texas. No time like the present to start gallery gallivanting.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Henry's Puffy Tacos' original enchurrito and more
A smothered burrito hits the spot, but was a tad bit salty
This San Antonian has been ordering huevos rancheros at Garcia's Mexican Food for 50 years
It's also a favorite spot for Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In San Antonio
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio villa on the Northwest Side
This villa could use some work. How much is the rent?
KENS 5
A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
San Antonio Current
20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Over recent years, San Antonio has racked up plenty of recognition for being a culinary destination. No small part of that comes down to the sheer volume of dishes and drinks our city either invented, made famous or elevated to new heights. From spicy and savory to fruity and boozy,...
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/
Comments / 2