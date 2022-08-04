More than half of JCPS teachers in ongoing union survey oppose district mask policy

Read on www.wdrb.com
Bullitt County students head back to class Aug. 10 amid staffing challenges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Bullitt County Public Schools head back to classes Wednesday. Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the school year is expected to look more normal post-COVID, but staffing has been a challenge. District officials expect about 9,000 students to ride the bus. The district said if there...
JCPS teachers union poll finds most against district's COVID-19 mask policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Most Jefferson County Public Schools teachers are against the district’s masking policy days before the 2022-23 school year begins with face covering required, according to the results of a union poll released Sunday. More than 2,600 Jefferson County Teachers Association members responded to the...
First day of school for JCPS students is soon, here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's back-to-school season across the commonwealth and for Jefferson County Public Schools a new school year begins this week. One of the most important things to note before the school year starts is when the school day actually begins and when it ends. According to JCPS,...
JCPS addressing staffing hurdles ahead of school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools begins a new school year on Wednesday. There are just over 300 open teaching jobs in the district and 70 uncovered bus routes. “We know the challenge around staffing is enormous,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. On Friday, Pollio said...
Louisville security company teaches average citizens how to react in traumatic situations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers often undergo training for active shooting situations, and now, a local security company is providing similar training for average citizens. Jarl Security said there have been more than 300 mass shootings so far this year. The company defines mass shootings as incidents where three...
Louisville mayoral candidates address city concerns with Metro Board of Health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Craig Greenberg (D) and Bill Dieruf (R) were guests for the last two Louisville Metro Board of Health meetings. Members asked the candidates about their many concerns, including access to healthcare despite language barriers, fixing food deserts, and unifying the city. Both Dieruf...
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
Protestors speak at Jefferson Square Park, call for Kentucky's AG to be held accountable
The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression rallied in Jefferson Square Park. Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered in Louisville's Jefferson Square Thursday afternoon to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in her death.
New nonprofit to host 'Griff's Day' in honor of Oldham County veteran who died on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help veterans in the area with everything from home renovations to counseling services. The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December.
Disabled drivers seek greater enforcement of accessible parking laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are regulations and penalties for not following the rules when it comes to accessible parking. But rules being broken comes as no surprise to drivers with disabilities. “It means I’m excluded, and I’ll tell you, it feels rotten being excluded, being left out,” Elizabeth Fust,...
'I need my mail': Some Portland residents concerned with mail delivery delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the Portland neighborhood, that’s three years straight, weeks on and weeks off not receiving mail. When you hear that, it’s easy to understand why so many feel helpless. “I don’t see the light coming. I’m a homeowner for 28 years, a taxpayer and...
Louisville's Fontaine Ferry Park's checkered history
Fontaine Ferry Park sat on 64-acres of land in west Louisville on the Ohio River. It's complicated history was rooted in segregation and eventually closed in 1969.
WDRB in the Morning gets tested with... Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Students start hitting the books after going Back-to-School. WDRB's Keith Kaiser grilled Candyce, Sterling, Jude & Mike with grade school questions for our version of... Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?. Their recall was tested throughout the morning. Some answered correctly and some were way...
With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
Democrat Matt Lehman, Republican Thomas Massie differ on vote on abortion constitutional amendment
SHELBYVILLE – Democrat Matt Lehman, who is trying to unseat Republican incumbent Thomas Massie, in this fall’s campaign for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, said Thursday he will vote against a change in Kentucky’s Constitution amendment to state there is no constitutional right to abortion in Kentucky.
Kentucky AG Defends His Office's Breonna Taylor Investigation After Louisville Officers Are Federally Charged
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has defended his office's investigation into the actions of law enforcement the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in the wake of federal charges being brought against four current and former Louisville police officers in connection to Taylor’s death. Headed by Cameron, the initial...
Norton Children's Hospital 5K benefit returns to E.P. Tom Sawyer Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event that aims to raise awareness of heat-related illnesses returned Saturday to E.P. Tom Sawyer Park. More than 1,000 people laced up their shoes to run or walk throughout the park for the annual "Splash 'n' Dash." "Everyone is having a blast," said Amanda Current...
