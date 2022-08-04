Rapper known as Stitches arrested in Bay Harbor Islands on drug and weapons charges

Read on www.local10.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Related
Click10.com
Police: Relatives, witnesses not cooperating after teen injured in southwest Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured. Officers arrived to the area of Southwest 171st Street and 107th Avenue around 1:07 a.m. Monday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for...
Click10.com
Man arrested for video voyeurism at Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – A 22-year-old man had dozens of videos saved on his cell phone of victims that he had stalked and recorded while at Aventura Mall in Miami-Dade County, police said. A police officer reported seeing Andrew Eastburg, of Lakeworth, recording one victim under her skirt on Sunday...
Click10.com
Facial specialist accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman was arrested last week on accusations that she was working as a nurse in Pembroke Pines without having a valid license, authorities announced on Monday. According to police, Jenny Reyes-Leon “provided post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and wound care to the adult...
Click10.com
Woman arrested after fire erupts at townhome in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested following a large fire that occurred Friday at a row of townhomes in southwest Miami-Dade. The fire was reported just before 11:40 a.m. Friday at 27102 SW 127th Ave. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stitches Arrested on Cocaine and Firearm Charges
Stitches is back in the news after recently being arrested for cocaine and weapons charges in South Florida. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Stitches, born Phillip Katsabanis, was arrested in Miami-Dade County and charged with felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of either being found with or discharging a firearm, XXL has confirmed through police records. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. the same day.
Click10.com
2 would-be robbers shot after targeting man in Miami, police say
MIAMI – A 24-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting that left his accomplice dead, authorities said. Pedro Nasario, of Miami, was taken into custody Saturday on a second-degree murder charge. According to his arrest report, City of Miami police officers were called to...
Two Florida Men Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges, And One Undersized Lobster
Two Florida men were arrested following a search warrant Thursday at a Key Largo residence after Detectives and Deputies found more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs, and an undersized lobster. Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of
Click10.com
Father faces charges after 3-year-old child gets injured playing with gun in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Jansi Lopez told police officers she was preparing to spend her Saturday with her family at Amelia Earhart Park when she heard a gunshot, according to a police report released on Monday. Lopez said that before she could run upstairs, Orlando Guzman, 26, had their 3-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Woman’s body pulled from Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a Tamarac canal. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said its dive team pulled the body from the water shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. The canal is located near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place.
WSVN-TV
Teen in critical condition after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of a slue of gun violence here in South Florida. On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue. Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene. Neighbors...
Hialeah Police: Child grazed by bullet under investigation
MIAMI - Hialeah police detectives are investigating a shooting in which a child was grazed by a bullet at the child's home. Police and firefighters responded to the Niklaus Children's Urgent Care Center near West 49th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue. Police said the child was transported, in good condition, as a precaution. No other details were released, as the investigation continues.
Click10.com
Alleged battery victim testifies in ex-police officer’s trial in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man testified on Friday in Broward County court about the Friday nearly three years ago when a police officer struck him while he was in handcuffs. Surveillance video shows Matthew Barbieri, then a Hollywood Police Department officer, striking Raymond Schachner, Jr., twice on Aug. 6, 2019, according to prosecutors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman found dead in Tamarac canal
A woman’s body was found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday, and authorities are trying to determine what happened. A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a call came in after 9 a.m. about a body in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, which is in the Mainlands development. The Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body from the water. Homicide detectives are investigating, the ...
POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana
Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami. A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter. The My...
Hollywood Broadwalk fight left man unconscious, police looking for two men
MIAMI - The search is on for two men who left a man unconscious following a fight on the Hollywood Broadwalk. Police said on June 19th they received a call about a fight in progress in the area of Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. "When officers arrived there was a large crowd of people standing around the victim who was on the ground, unconscious. Hollywood Fire Rescue was called to treat the victim," according to a police statement. Police said that officers made contact with the man's wife. She said she and her husband were in line waiting...
cw34.com
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
Click10.com
113 Haitian migrants in custody after boat runs aground off Key Largo
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Officials took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing vessel ran aground off the coast of Key Largo Saturday afternoon. Photos and video sent in to Local 10 News show a packed sailboat surrounded by boats from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs & Border Protection Air and Marine Operations division.
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
2-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Pompano Beach apartment complex
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a toddler tragedy at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old drowned in the swimming pool of the complex located along the 400 block of Southeast 15th Street, Saturday afternoon. BSO deputies and Broward...
Comments / 6