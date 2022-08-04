ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Harbor Islands, FL

Rapper known as Stitches arrested in Bay Harbor Islands on drug and weapons charges

Click10.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.local10.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Man arrested for video voyeurism at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. – A 22-year-old man had dozens of videos saved on his cell phone of victims that he had stalked and recorded while at Aventura Mall in Miami-Dade County, police said. A police officer reported seeing Andrew Eastburg, of Lakeworth, recording one victim under her skirt on Sunday...
AVENTURA, FL
Click10.com

Facial specialist accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman was arrested last week on accusations that she was working as a nurse in Pembroke Pines without having a valid license, authorities announced on Monday. According to police, Jenny Reyes-Leon “provided post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and wound care to the adult...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Woman arrested after fire erupts at townhome in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested following a large fire that occurred Friday at a row of townhomes in southwest Miami-Dade. The fire was reported just before 11:40 a.m. Friday at 27102 SW 127th Ave. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
B93

Stitches Arrested on Cocaine and Firearm Charges

Stitches is back in the news after recently being arrested for cocaine and weapons charges in South Florida. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Stitches, born Phillip Katsabanis, was arrested in Miami-Dade County and charged with felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of either being found with or discharging a firearm, XXL has confirmed through police records. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. the same day.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 would-be robbers shot after targeting man in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A 24-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting that left his accomplice dead, authorities said. Pedro Nasario, of Miami, was taken into custody Saturday on a second-degree murder charge. According to his arrest report, City of Miami police officers were called to...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbors
Click10.com

Woman’s body pulled from Tamarac canal

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a Tamarac canal. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said its dive team pulled the body from the water shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. The canal is located near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Hialeah Police: Child grazed by bullet under investigation

MIAMI - Hialeah police detectives are investigating a shooting in which a child was grazed by a bullet at the child's home.  Police and firefighters responded to the Niklaus Children's Urgent Care Center near West 49th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.  Police said the child was transported, in good condition, as a precaution. No other details were released, as the investigation continues. 
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Alleged battery victim testifies in ex-police officer’s trial in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man testified on Friday in Broward County court about the Friday nearly three years ago when a police officer struck him while he was in handcuffs. Surveillance video shows Matthew Barbieri, then a Hollywood Police Department officer, striking Raymond Schachner, Jr., twice on Aug. 6, 2019, according to prosecutors.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in Tamarac canal

A woman’s body was found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday, and authorities are trying to determine what happened. A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a call came in after 9 a.m. about a body in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, which is in the Mainlands development. The Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body from the water. Homicide detectives are investigating, the ...
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana

Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Hollywood Broadwalk fight left man unconscious, police looking for two men

MIAMI - The search is on for two men who left a man unconscious following a fight on the Hollywood Broadwalk. Police said on June 19th they received a call about a fight in progress in the area of Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. "When officers arrived there was a large crowd of people standing around the victim who was on the ground, unconscious. Hollywood Fire Rescue was called to treat the victim," according to a police statement. Police said that officers made contact with the man's wife. She said she and her husband were in line waiting...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

113 Haitian migrants in custody after boat runs aground off Key Largo

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Officials took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing vessel ran aground off the coast of Key Largo Saturday afternoon. Photos and video sent in to Local 10 News show a packed sailboat surrounded by boats from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs & Border Protection Air and Marine Operations division.
KEY LARGO, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

2-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Pompano Beach apartment complex

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a toddler tragedy at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old drowned in the swimming pool of the complex located along the 400 block of Southeast 15th Street, Saturday afternoon. BSO deputies and Broward...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy