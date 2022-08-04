ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Property owner says contractors removed roof from wrong home: ‘It was a disaster’

By Nathan Vickers, Jordan Gartner
Kait 8
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy