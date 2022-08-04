ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first black-owned brewery in the Charlottesville area is coming soon. After making his first batch in his mother’s kitchen in 2017, founder and head-brewer of Neon Culture Brewing, Corey Hoffman, is bringing his unique, non-traditional craft beers to the Charlottesville community in a way that is inspired by his culture.
travelnowsmart.com

Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places

Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
Augusta Free Press

Annual Tomatofest returns to Downtown Harrisonburg

Tomatoes are in season and what better way to enjoy fresh local produce than at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market’s annual Tomatofest on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turner Pavilion in Downtown Harrisonburg. Live music, raffles, demos and more are planned for this year’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Potter’s Craft Cider expands production in Woolen Mills

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A big part of Potter’s Craft Cidery will be relocating and expanding to somewhere a little closer to downtown Charlottesville. Potter’s new location here in Woolen Mills is bringing jobs, tourism, and a lot more apples to Albemarle County. It’s expanding to meet growing out-of-state demand.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
crozetgazette.com

Crozet Shopping Center Owners Make Improvements

Crozet residents will notice some improvements and a few new tenants in the stretch of commercial space that extends from Crozet Pizza eastward on Rt. 240 to Crozet Market. Except for the CenturyLink building, all of these parcels are owned by Crozet Center Partners, LLC, the principal partners of which are Mark Green and Kurt Wassenaar, who bought the properties in 2016. Back then, the new owners talked about preserving the historic buildings in a careful and thoughtful way, and that’s still the main focus today.
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

IX Art Park participating in multi-site performative art exhibition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-area artists and activists are responding to the Roe v. Wade reversal through their art. Suppression is a multi-site performative exhibition. It is taking place Vault Virginia’s Lower Vault, Chroma, and soon at the IX Art Park. Proceeds will go to the Blue Ridge Abortion...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
crozetgazette.com

New Owner, Same Friendly Service at Crozet Hardware

After 41 years as an employee of Crozet Hardware, Jeff Birckhead now owns it. Long-time owner Rick Ruescher retired last month, after helping Birckhead learn the back-office paperwork that he’d taken care of himself during his 38 years as owner. Birckhead said he’d actually been working there when Ruescher...
NBC 29 News

The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Photojournalist Eze Amos has a new exhibition being displayed in the Downtown Mall starting on Tuesday, August 9. The exhibition, comprised of images taken at the Unite the Right rally in 2017, is called ‘The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville.’. “We’ll start...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fredericksburg.today

PHOTOS: Vandelism at Spotsylvania Church

Heartbroken to find out our Community life Center ￼was vandalized in the early morning hours￼￼. We are in the process of working with the local sheriffs department as well as the insurance company we will keep everyone posted as more information comes in. Please be in prayer for Craigs Baptist Church and the lost souls that did this. If you hear any information regarding the damages that were done please contact us.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Stuff the Bus 2022 fundraiser held in Louisa Co.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is making it a little easier for parents doing their back-to-school shopping. The Stuff the Bus event took place on August 5-6 to collect school supplies and fundraise. Many volunteers came to the event in order to organize supplies with PTA...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
visitshenandoah.org

Unexpected Fun in Shenandoah County, VA

Inhale the last of summer with a fun weekend in Shenandoah County, Virginia. The activities that await are sure to surprise you and will certainly coax a giggle out of your kiddos (and maybe you, too!). Ready for the best pomp Shenandoah County has to offer? We are too! Right this way …
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
crozetgazette.com

Why Crozet: The Albemarle County Fair

Why Crozet? is a monthly feature that focuses on the reasons people choose to live in the Crozet area. Although the region is experiencing tremendous growth, it remains home to many people with the important skills that allowed families to thrive. We celebrate these skills at the Albemarle County Fair, now in progress after a two-year pandemic break.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Community members mourn the loss of Jerry Will

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People around the Rockingham County area are mourning the loss of Gerald “Jerry” Will who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Will was known as a long-time instructor at Massanutten Technical Center and known for his work with the Clover Hill Bucks of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series to take place at RF&P Park

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County and the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association welcome about 350 young baseball players, coaches and family members for the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-Year-Old World Series. The series is from Aug. 10 through 20 at RF&P Park on 3400 Mountain Rd. The Glen Allen Youth...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

