ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors' 2023 Title Odds Revealed

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Udqu_0h58WOLb00

The Warriors have good odds to repeat next season

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the most recent 2023 NBA championship odds from SISportsbook , the Golden State Warriors were given the second-best title odds in the league. Trailing only the Boston Celtics, who they just defeated in the NBA Finals, Golden State boasted +600 odds to repeat their title next year.

While several different factors go into these odds, there is a possibility that Kevin Durant's looming trade may have impacted this list. With the possibility of Kevin Durant being traded to the Boston Celtics starting to circulate NBA spaces, oddsmakers may have factored this into their list.

If the NBA landscape stays relatively similar to what it was last season, and Kevin Durant stays put in Brooklyn, it would not be shocking to see Golden State regain their spot atop the title odds list. With their general manager essentially shutting down the idea that they may join the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, the Warriors are not expected to make any drastic changes between now and next season. Having just won the title, it does not feel as if there is much need to.

While a lot can still change between now and the start of next season, the Golden State Warriors look to be in a good spot. Having replaced their two free agent departures with comparable players, the team will look to run through the league once again next year.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Petty Steph has great response to James' 'one-dimensional' take

If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible. After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
People

NBA Star Chris Paul Says Wife Jada Is 'The Rock' of Their Family as He Prepares for New Season

As basketball star Chris Paul prepares for a new season with the Phoenix Suns, the 37-year-old athlete is grateful for his wife Jada, who he calls "the rock" of their family. "For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock," Chris tells PEOPLE while hosting Baby2Baby's annual Back2School distribution event with Jada. "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything," he adds.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevin Durant
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics
NBC Sports

Stephen Curry responds to Mike James calling him “one dimensional”

Stephen Curry — four NBA championships, two MVPs, Finals MVP, greatest shooter the game has ever seen — is one-dimensional. At least sometimes, according to former NBA player Mike James, who currently plays for Monaco in the French league. James went on the “Players Choice: We are not the same” podcast and, while not exactly ripping Curry, did take a shot at him when asked to pick his top five players in the game. As his five, James chose his close friend Kevin Durant, then rounded out the team with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. That left off Curry and Nikola Jokic. When asked about no Curry, James said:
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets dropping notable hint about Kyrie Irving?

The toxic relationship between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets appears to be swinging back the other way. In a series of Instagram posts this week, the Nets seemed to indicate that tensions with Irving were cooling. The seven-time All-Star Irving hosted a pro-am event on Thursday at Kean University in Union, NJ, close to where Irving grew up and attended high school. Irving himself played in the event, dubbed “More Than A Run,” and the Nets went out of their way to share several photos of Irving doing so on their official social media pages.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from ex-Nets player

Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Yardbarker

Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters

Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?

In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
CLEVELAND, OH
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
5K+
Followers
484
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy