Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County Judge Cortez partners with Girl Scouts

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 3 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This summer, the Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas has partnered with Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to complete the Junior Explorer initiative.

The Junior Explorer program originated from Explore Hidalgo County Nature Trail, an economic development featuring the region’s natural resources and ecotourism.

“My excitement to promote the region’s natural beauty through Explore Hidalgo County only grew when we launched the Junior Explorer initiative,” said Judge Cortez.

Through this partnership, Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to visit 10 nature parks in the Explore Hidalgo County Trail and become an official Hidalgo County Junior Explorer.

Scouts that participate can pick up a program packet at the following parks:

Quinta Mazatlan (McAllen)
Bentsen State Park (Mission)
Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge (Alamo)
Estero Llano Grande State Park (Weslaco)
McAllen Nature Center
Edinburg Scenic Wetlands
Old Hidalgo Pumphouse
Weslaco Valley Nature Center

The first stop will be at Quinta Mazatlan on Saturday, Aug. 6th at 9 a.m. Throughout the
remainder of the year, the girls will embark on completing their nature trail passport
visits.

Each packet includes an Explore Hidalgo County Resource Guide, Junior Explorer Nature Trail Passport and flyers for parents and children with instructions on the program.

Upon visiting all of the destinations listed, the Junior
Explorer is invited to visit the Hidalgo County Judge’s Office between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to collect a surprise.

