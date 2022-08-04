ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘They Were Chanting My Name, ‘Nunez, Nunez’ and It Gave Me Goosebumps’ Darwin Nunez on Celebrating in Front of Liverpool Supporters

By Matty Orme
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Maue3_0h58VRiL00

Darwin Nunez managed 31 minutes off the bench in Liverpool's Community Shield victory over Manchester City last weekend, changing the game once coming on and scoring his first competitive goal in front of Liverpool fans, the Uruguayan has been sharing his thoughts on that passionate celebration.

After Nunez converted his header, the Liverpool end of the King Power stadium erupted, with all the talk prior to the fixture about Haaland, it just had to be Liverpool's new frontman who stole the headlines.

Speaking exclusively to the club website, Nunez spoke about the celebrations, his first in front of the Liverpool faithful, and promised next time he will keep his top on to avoid any further bookings "No, no, I’ll be more cool and calm from now on.

"It was just right then I didn’t know what to do to celebrate it and, as I said before, it was the adrenaline that made me rip off my shirt."

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The Uruguayan international went on to thank the Liverpool fans for welcoming him so warmly "Now I wanted to thank the Liverpool fans because when I went out to start my warm-up, they were chanting my name, ‘Nunez, Nunez’ and it gave me goosebumps.

"They were also singing my name during the game itself, and that’s really important for a player as it calms you down and gives you a boost in confidence out on the pitch too. So, thanks to all of them once again because they made me feel really good."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Comments / 0

