Antonius Leonardus Jacobs (Tony) Passed July 29, 2022

Read on sierrawave.net
Related
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years.They know most of the town's 200 or so residents.Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year raged through the modest homes and stores of the riverside town.“It’s very sad. It’s very disheartening,” Derry said. “Some of our oldest homes, 100-year-old homes, are gone. It’s a small community. Good people, good folks, for the most part, live here and in time will rebuild. But it’s going...
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$100 million treasure of legendary 'Ship of Gold' that sank in 1857 with 425 on board shown in Reno after being held in secret storage: Mysterious daguerreotype of a woman and a pair of jeans possibly made by Levi Strauss himself are among finds
Historical treasures like miner's pants that could have been made by Levi Strauss, mysterious daguerreotypes and gold jewelry from the U.S.S. Central America - a ship laden with gold that sunk in 1857 - went on display for the first time in Reno, Nevada. The 'accidental time capsule' from the...
California Wolf Packs Welcome 11 New Pups in 'Conservation Milestone'
Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, meaning the wolf pups mark an important milestone in their conservation.
Charming locals to find backroad stories, the secrets to California travel from John Bartell
"John knows more about California than any other Californian."
Column One: Abortions are widely available in California, but not for these women
California may be an abortion sanctuary, but some women have to leave the state for the procedure.
RELATED PEOPLE
California Lawmakers Approve Drug Injection Sites for Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco
Aiming to prevent overdose deaths, California lawmakers have again given approval for its major cities to experiment with supervised injection facilities that would provide users a place to inject drugs under the supervision of health workers. California's state Senate passed S.B. 57 on Monday, joining the Assembly (which passed it...
In California, abortion could become a constitutional right. So could birth control.
Sacramento — Californians will decide in November whether to lock the right to abortion into the state constitution. If they vote "yes" on Proposition 1, they will also lock in a right that has gotten less attention: the right to birth control. Should the measure succeed, California would become...
Comments / 0