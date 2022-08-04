ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear announces $75 million fund for Kentucky nonprofits

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUhXM_0h58V8H100

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Beshear said, “During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle. With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities they serve.”

KY: Travel confidence rebounded, visitation recovering

A press release says to be eligible, organizations must be based in Kentucky, in active operation, remain active for the entirety of the 2022 calendar year and have experienced net negative revenue between calendar years 2020 and 2021. The Public Protection Cabinet is accepting online applications. The online application portal will close at 4:30 p.m. October 1.

Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

The Kentucky Nonprofit Network has information to assist nonprofits in the application process and other technical information posted on its website . Nonprofits can apply at this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 8

Sidebiter
3d ago

how about giving the working people of the commonwealth some of their tax money back. Andy is a joke and I wouldn't let him run a weed eater for me. made all the promises to the teachers to get elected and left them high and dry, closed thousands of small businesses while the large corporations made out like bandits, thousands of people lost jobs. he's no good for Ky

Reply
2
Related
WOWK 13 News

Beshear: 5 more KY counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitley counties. Who qualifies for assistance? DUA claimants must […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear passed along a big update from the White House. In the tweet, the Governor said that under the federal declaration of emergency order, the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for up to 30 days. Beshear did not specify which areas or which costs that includes.
FRANKFORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear announces $100,000 relief payments for eligible KY nonprofits

FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear announced a $75 million fund— The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund— will be used to help KY nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the covid pandemic. According to a release from the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, Covid had devastating effects on businesses...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, August 4. The governor announced that FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. The counties currently approved include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike. Currently, renters and homeowners in these counties who...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Legislators and candidates react to abortion bill

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has officially signed the Senate Bill 1 into a law, restricting access to abortion in most cases, outside of rape, incest, and risk to the mother’s health or life. Today, leaders, candidates, and even businesses are reacting to the new law. One of the state’s largest employers, Eli […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Kentucky#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

KY: Travel confidence rebounded, visitation recovering

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced Kentucky tourism went beyond 2021 expectations with a total economic impact reaching $11.2 billion, generating 83,100 jobs across the state. “We are extremely excited to see Kentucky’s tourism industry rebounding and approaching pre-pandemic numbers,” Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike […]
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map

Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy