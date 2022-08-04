ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams' Inner Circle Worried After Embattled Star's 'Crazy' & 'Unnerving' Marriage Claims

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Friends and family of Wendy Williams are growing increasingly concerned, and her bizarre claim that she's now married isn't helping.

With many wondering whether the embattled star is actually married to an NYPD officer named Henry , as she recently phoned pal Jason Lee to share the news, her inner circle worries that she is surrounded by people who don't want the best for her. Those close to her reportedly fear she is being allowed to jump back into work and media appearance before she's healthy enough to do so.

WENDY WILLIAMS DOUBLES DOWN ON CLAIM SHE'S MARRIED TO NYPD OFFICER HENRY

As confusion has only mounted within days — considering last month she was saying she wants to "f**k" and find love — Williams' brother has addressed the former daytime diva's recent behavior .

Describing her recent appearances and interviews as "really sad," Tommy said, "I’ve been with Wendy since the very beginning and she’s never talked like this, but I don’t think it’s her fault. It’s a precarious situation."

He also pointed out that he recently spoke to the chat show legend and she didn't mention anything about a husband. “She wasn’t getting married last week,” Tommy pointed out, “I think it’s kind of crazy, and very unnerving .”

On Tuesday, August 2, many were left with their jaws on their floor after Hollywood Unlocked 's CEO revealed on his podcast that he received a call from the 58-year-old, who "shared a few updates on her life , including the exciting news about her new hubby."

Lee even posted a clip from a recorded telephone call between the two, in which she doubled down on the fact she said "I Do" to her apparent husband, after her rep and manager, William Selby , told publications that her claims of being married were "inaccurate."

"Everyone seems to have a problem with that — I'm married; I'm married, I don't care who knows it, I'm married," Williams lamented to her pal in a follow-up phone call.

WENDY WILLIAMS LETS LOOSE AT WILD STRIP CLUB PARTY, SPARKS EVEN MORE CONCERN WITH BIZARRE BEHAVIOR

"Will sees no point in me getting married, but you know what, f*** Will — 14 years I've known him, and I've always said f*** him, in a good way," she continued of her former jeweler-turned-manager, who she was romantically linked to back in 2020.

Page Six reported on Williams' inner circle's concern.

