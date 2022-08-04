ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Graham police and ABC: Twelve Alamance County stores fail alcohol compliance check for underage store sales

alamancenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on alamancenews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WXII 12

High Point police nab 49-year-old repeat offender after store break-in

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have arrested a man they've encountered at least nine times before. According to police, on Sunday, officers responded to the Precision Tune store on South Main Street to investigate an alarm at a local business. Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect exiting the building with items from the store.
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
City
Graham, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Mebane, NC
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem gas station robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a robbery at the BP/Gas and Go on Peters Creek Parkway. The incident happened Friday night around 10:00 p.m. Police said a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, a face mask and armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Stores#Police#Alcohol Law#Lowes Foods#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Abc#St Maple Avenue Bp#Roxboro Rd Venus Mart
cbs17

Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
CLAYTON, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead from injuries caused by fatal Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead from injuries he sustained in a fatal vehicle crash in June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On June 17, officers responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Investigators say that Aryionna Marie Lashaye Pryce was driving a 2007 Honda […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after shooting on Dillard Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died Sunday following a shooting on Dillard Street in Greensboro. The shooting happened after 6 p.m. Police said the person died from their injuries. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Stay connected to local, national,...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTW News13

North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

1 man dead following head-on collision in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Lexington is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem on June 17, according to a news release from police. James Myers, 73, died on July 29 from injuries following a head-on collision near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Winston-Salem police were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
BURLINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

10-year-old injured in hit-and-run in Burlington Sunday night

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to an incident in the 200 block of Joy Drive Sunday night. Officers found a 10-year-old hit by a car. The suspect left the scene before the officers arrived. The child was life flighted to an area hospital for treatment. The driver was...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy