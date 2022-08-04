Graham police and ABC: Twelve Alamance County stores fail alcohol compliance check for underage store sales

Read on alamancenews.com
WXII 12
High Point police nab 49-year-old repeat offender after store break-in
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have arrested a man they've encountered at least nine times before. According to police, on Sunday, officers responded to the Precision Tune store on South Main Street to investigate an alarm at a local business. Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect exiting the building with items from the store.
‘Nanny’ arrested after stealing pills, valuables from home: CMPD
Sarah Seltzer, 33, is facing multiple charges, which include breaking and entering, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny, among others.
WXII 12
NCSBI identifies murder suspect killed in Speedway police shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. — The SBI has identified a murder suspect that was killed in a shootout on Aug. 5. Alexander Weah was the suspect and was fatally shot at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve Weah a warrant in connection with a...
cbs17
Impaired driver suspected, 2 taken to hospital after head-on Wake County crash, NC trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road was closed just outside southeast Raleigh Sunday afternoon following a head-on collision between two vehicles, officials said. The wreck was reported around 3:15 p.m. along Barwell Road at Shirley Street, which is just off Poole Road near the Neuse River bridge. The North...
NC bar hired unlicensed security before teen shot dead, ALE says; alcohol permit suspended
The Blind Tiger's owner was charged with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security.
cbs17
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
Winston-Salem gas station robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a robbery at the BP/Gas and Go on Peters Creek Parkway. The incident happened Friday night around 10:00 p.m. Police said a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, a face mask and armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
1 dead from injuries caused by fatal Winston-Salem crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead from injuries he sustained in a fatal vehicle crash in June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On June 17, officers responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Investigators say that Aryionna Marie Lashaye Pryce was driving a 2007 Honda […]
1 dead after shooting on Dillard Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died Sunday following a shooting on Dillard Street in Greensboro. The shooting happened after 6 p.m. Police said the person died from their injuries. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Stay connected to local, national,...
Durham County sheriff sees exception to law and destroys guns collected in buyback effort
Durham, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies throughout the state are struggling to find space to store guns they’ve seized. A 2013 state law forbids them from destroying most firearms. However, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead explained how he destroys some guns given to the sheriff’s office as part...
North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
1 dead in Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
WXII 12
1 man dead following head-on collision in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Lexington is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem on June 17, according to a news release from police. James Myers, 73, died on July 29 from injuries following a head-on collision near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Winston-Salem police were...
wfmynews2.com
10-year-old injured in hit-and-run in Burlington Sunday night
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to an incident in the 200 block of Joy Drive Sunday night. Officers found a 10-year-old hit by a car. The suspect left the scene before the officers arrived. The child was life flighted to an area hospital for treatment. The driver was...
Woman gets into fight with teens, then rams car into a North Carolina house
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
wfmynews2.com
Woman charged with multiple felonies following drug overdose in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is drug bust in Rockingham County from July. Alamance County Sheriff's Office Crimes Unit received a report of a suspected drug overdose on Stone Street Exit in Mebane Wednesday. Deputies identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. It is believed...
cbs17
2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
