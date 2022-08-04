ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny Sunday, rain moves in this week!

SUNDAY: Temperatures will start in the mid 70s Sunday morning and warm into the mid 90s in the afternoon. High humidity will make temperatures feel more than 100°. Locations in Western Arkansas may be under a heat advisory for feels like temperatures over 105°. Skies will be mostly sunny with a south wind of around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Football
City
Jessieville, AR
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Fordyce, AR
City
Booneville, AR
City
Rison, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Educators prepare to head to Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Rose
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Bruce Martin’s Country Mile Tour: Campaigning underway in Arkansas’ largest State House district

STUTTGART – Voters in Arkansas’s largest state House district, spanning more than 200 miles, are hearing from their candidate for the Arkansas Legislature as he launches his Country Mile Tour of the district. Bruce Martin is a lifelong Arkansan, veteran, and retired farm equipment businessman. After serving his community for decades alongside his wife Janette in activities and organizations like the Wings Over The Prairie Festival, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, and Yoder Ruritan, Martin has embraced the calling for public service.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Delta leadership programs encouraging paradigm shift for engagement

Dr. Suzzette Goldmon has participated in many leadership programs. When she was selected to take part in a program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government (HKS) she jumped at the chance, she told Talk Business & Politics. But this program would be different for the assistant...
PINE BLUFF, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Magnet School#Recruiting#American Football#Highschoolsports#Centerpoint#The Magnet Cove Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy