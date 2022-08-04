Read on www.thv11.com
2024 Razorbacks commit RB Braylen Russell talks bright future, move to Benton
First 2024 Razorbacks commit, running back Braylen Russell describes his move to Benton and looks ahead to his time as a homegrown Hog
hotsprings.org
Take Me Back to the Ball Game! The Birthplace of Spring Baseball | Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas
Slide right into the local baseball history and experience Hot Springs how the famed players who came here so many years ago did while taking your very own tour spanning throughout Hot Springs. In addition to Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron, baseball greats like Cy Young, Honus Wagner, and Jackie...
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny Sunday, rain moves in this week!
SUNDAY: Temperatures will start in the mid 70s Sunday morning and warm into the mid 90s in the afternoon. High humidity will make temperatures feel more than 100°. Locations in Western Arkansas may be under a heat advisory for feels like temperatures over 105°. Skies will be mostly sunny with a south wind of around 5 mph.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
For those in central Arkansas looking for entertainment, there is something for everyone this weekend including massive music and comedy events, as well as a photo expo and a job fair.
Kait 8
Educators prepare to head to Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
Arkansas man feeling lucky after winning big on lottery ticket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the July 21 lottery drawing, Edrick Tan of Austin bought a $2 Lucky for Life lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app and lucked out winning $25,000-a-year-for-life. Tan added that he had recently decided to download the Jackpocket app on a whim after a...
KATV
'I'm proud of the work our faculty and staff'; UAPB graduation rates improve significantly
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the 2020 fall semester approaches, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced Thursday that it continues to show significant achievement in graduation rates. According to the Vice Chancellor, Division of Institutional Advancement and Development George Cotton, UAPB has increased its four-year graduation rate...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Bruce Martin’s Country Mile Tour: Campaigning underway in Arkansas’ largest State House district
STUTTGART – Voters in Arkansas’s largest state House district, spanning more than 200 miles, are hearing from their candidate for the Arkansas Legislature as he launches his Country Mile Tour of the district. Bruce Martin is a lifelong Arkansan, veteran, and retired farm equipment businessman. After serving his community for decades alongside his wife Janette in activities and organizations like the Wings Over The Prairie Festival, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, and Yoder Ruritan, Martin has embraced the calling for public service.
fox16.com
RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
talkbusiness.net
Delta leadership programs encouraging paradigm shift for engagement
Dr. Suzzette Goldmon has participated in many leadership programs. When she was selected to take part in a program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government (HKS) she jumped at the chance, she told Talk Business & Politics. But this program would be different for the assistant...
Arkansas teen bull rider defies odds after serious brain injury
An Arkansas teenager is defying odds after a serious brain injury he experienced just over two months ago while competing in the Arkansas High School Rodeo Finals.
Phi Beta Sigma fraternity hosts gun buy-back event in North Little Rock
Members of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity joined with police, city and state officials to buy back guns in North Little Rock Saturday afternoon.
Man struck and killed on Interstate 30 near Benton Friday night
BENTON, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a semi Friday night in Saline County. The identity of the deceased person has not been determined. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 114. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the man ran onto […]
ARDOT: New lane closures expected for I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said for drivers should expect new closures on Interstate 30 in Pulaski and Interstate 530 Jefferson County next week.
Body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge recovered in lake
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of 48-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker, an Arkansas County Northern District Court judge was recovered from a lake on Sunday morning. According to reports, Bueker and family and friends spent their weekend in Jefferson County. At one point Bueker ventured off for a...
Body of Arkansas County judge recovered from lake
The body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker has been recovered from a lake in Jefferson County.
Three organizations provide free school supplies to kids in Little Rock
Three organizations, The Sisters of Sophistication In., Nu Delta Fraternity Inc., and the Alpha Chi chapter of The Sophisticated Gentlemen Inc., came together to provide kids in Little Rock school supplies.
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
