"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
NYC dining hall offers an array of international dishes
NEW YORK (PIX11)— From tacos to gyros, a New York City dining hall offers an array of international dishes. One of the unique eats at Urbanspace is the super thin burger slathered with nacho cheese sauce and finished with bacon jam. Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the macarons. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the […]
30 Years of Amy’s Bread: Hell’s Kitchen Memories of The Iconic Blue Bakery
Everyone in Hell’s Kitchen knows Amy’s Bread, its iconic turquoise storefront and signature loaves, pastries and cakes. The much loved bakery is celebrating its 30th year in business on 9th Avenue, and to mark the occasion we sat down with founder Amy Scherber, staff alumni and notable fans to hear their favorite memories of the […] The post 30 Years of Amy’s Bread: Hell’s Kitchen Memories of The Iconic Blue Bakery appeared first on W42ST.
This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake
Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Circo's Pastry Shop: Baking in Bushwick the old-fashioned way since 1945
NEW YORK - At Circo's Pastry Shop in Bushwick, not much has changed since 1945."Our store is pretty much like a dinosaur," co-owner Anthony Pierdipino said.The original baking equipment is still in use, including the massive oven that was built in the kitchen. An unmistakable neon sign has lit the storefront for over six decades. Equally traditional are the recipes."Real old-school baking happens here," Anthony said.The top seller is the cannoli, which is filled to order to maintain freshness and crispness."That recipe is exactly the same as 1945," he said.At Circo's, shortcuts aren't on the menu. Everything from the rainbow cookies to...
newyorkstreetfood.com
The 4 Best Chain Restaurants That Started in NYC
Chains get a bad rap. They’re seen as unoriginal or of bad quality. However, a chain restaurant doesn’t necessarily mean fast-food chains or cheap ingredients. A chain is simply a restaurant that did well and expanded. And when we consider all the delicious food you’ll find in NYC,...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
evgrieve.com
Search for bakeries near me
As reported earlier this week, SMØR cafe owners Sebastian Perez and Sebastian Bangsgaard have opened SMØR Bakery ... offering a variety of bread and pastries at 437 E. 12th St. between Avenue A and First Avenue. And this is the latest bakery to open in the East Village....
When is Sunflower Season in New York
Lots of things are celebrated with festivals in the Hudson Valley. We have cider fests, and cupcake fests, even bicycle fests but I can't remember us ever having a fest for a flower until the Sunflower. Lots of places celebrate roses, daffodils, and tulips but it seems that Sunflowers are...
This bakery by the Flatiron serves the best chocolate chip cookie in all of New York
Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, New York!. To celebrate the (very important!) occasion, Yelp has rounded up the very best versions of the treat in every state. From soft and buttery cookies to crunchier ones drenched in sea salt, a whole variety of desserts is mentioned on the nationwide list, which you can find right here. Sure, everyone has their own taste (the softer, the better for this cookie-loving writer), but there are some cookies that stand the test of individuality and cater to all types of sweet tooths.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Upper West Side’s First Official Weed Store?
MetroBud opened at 72 West 106th Street (between Columbus and Manhattan avenues) earlier this year, and while CBD shops have recently been sprouting up throughout the neighborhood, co-owner Joe tells us this was the first of its kind to be planted on the Upper West Side. The store offers monthly...
Nunzio’s announces closing date: 80-year-old Staten Island pizzeria serving its last pies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In late spring, word spread that Nunzio’s Pizzeria was up for sale. Now, with the transaction complete and a future owner committed to the property at 2155 Hylan Boulevard, owner Robert Whiteaker announced the historic parlor’s final day of business. “Our last day...
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (August 4 - 7)
The summer season is here and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
petapixel.com
These Elderly New Yorkers Were First Generation to Ever Be Photographed
These amazing photographs of elderly New Yorkers are believed to be some of the earliest people ever photographed — many of them were born in the 1700s. Some of the pictures, thought to have been captured in the 1840s, were taken by legendary American Civil War photographer Mathew Brady who had a studio in the Big Apple.
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
Late Summer Glamping in the Catskills, New York
I think I have found a perfect place to run away to for rest and relaxation. Tell me that this Wagon in the woods doesn't remind you of Dorothy running away from home in the Wizard of OZ. It's like they recreated Professor Marvel's home to a tee. This adorably...
The "This Dog Needs A Forever Home" Edition
Possible light rain in the evening and overnight. • Eric Adams is trying to make the case that bail reform is responsible for an increase in crime, claiming, "The hardworking men and women of the NYPD are doing the work." (Estefania Hernandez for NY1) • No one in a leadership...
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
