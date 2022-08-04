ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastnewyork.com

The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York

While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC dining hall offers an array of international dishes

NEW YORK (PIX11)— From tacos to gyros, a New York City dining hall offers an array of international dishes. One of the unique eats at Urbanspace is the super thin burger slathered with nacho cheese sauce and finished with bacon jam. Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the macarons. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

30 Years of Amy’s Bread: Hell’s Kitchen Memories of The Iconic Blue Bakery

Everyone in Hell’s Kitchen knows Amy’s Bread, its iconic turquoise storefront and signature loaves, pastries and cakes. The much loved bakery is celebrating its 30th year in business on 9th Avenue, and to mark the occasion we sat down with founder Amy Scherber, staff alumni and notable fans to hear their favorite memories of the […] The post 30 Years of Amy’s Bread: Hell’s Kitchen Memories of The Iconic Blue Bakery appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
WIBX 950

This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake

Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Circo's Pastry Shop: Baking in Bushwick the old-fashioned way since 1945

NEW YORK - At Circo's Pastry Shop in Bushwick, not much has changed since 1945."Our store is pretty much like a dinosaur," co-owner Anthony Pierdipino said.The original baking equipment is still in use, including the massive oven that was built in the kitchen. An unmistakable neon sign has lit the storefront for over six decades. Equally traditional are the recipes."Real old-school baking happens here," Anthony said.The top seller is the cannoli, which is filled to order to maintain freshness and crispness."That recipe is exactly the same as 1945," he said.At Circo's, shortcuts aren't on the menu. Everything from the rainbow cookies to...
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkstreetfood.com

The 4 Best Chain Restaurants That Started in NYC

Chains get a bad rap. They’re seen as unoriginal or of bad quality. However, a chain restaurant doesn’t necessarily mean fast-food chains or cheap ingredients. A chain is simply a restaurant that did well and expanded. And when we consider all the delicious food you’ll find in NYC,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Bakery#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Food Drink
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Spotted Lanternfly Returns

The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Search for bakeries near me

As reported earlier this week, SMØR cafe owners Sebastian Perez and Sebastian Bangsgaard have opened SMØR Bakery ... offering a variety of bread and pastries at 437 E. 12th St. between Avenue A and First Avenue. And this is the latest bakery to open in the East Village....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

When is Sunflower Season in New York

Lots of things are celebrated with festivals in the Hudson Valley. We have cider fests, and cupcake fests, even bicycle fests but I can't remember us ever having a fest for a flower until the Sunflower. Lots of places celebrate roses, daffodils, and tulips but it seems that Sunflowers are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This bakery by the Flatiron serves the best chocolate chip cookie in all of New York

Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, New York!. To celebrate the (very important!) occasion, Yelp has rounded up the very best versions of the treat in every state. From soft and buttery cookies to crunchier ones drenched in sea salt, a whole variety of desserts is mentioned on the nationwide list, which you can find right here. Sure, everyone has their own taste (the softer, the better for this cookie-loving writer), but there are some cookies that stand the test of individuality and cater to all types of sweet tooths.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Upper West Side’s First Official Weed Store?

MetroBud opened at 72 West 106th Street (between Columbus and Manhattan avenues) earlier this year, and while CBD shops have recently been sprouting up throughout the neighborhood, co-owner Joe tells us this was the first of its kind to be planted on the Upper West Side. The store offers monthly...
MANHATTAN, NY
petapixel.com

These Elderly New Yorkers Were First Generation to Ever Be Photographed

These amazing photographs of elderly New Yorkers are believed to be some of the earliest people ever photographed — many of them were born in the 1700s. Some of the pictures, thought to have been captured in the 1840s, were taken by legendary American Civil War photographer Mathew Brady who had a studio in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "This Dog Needs A Forever Home" Edition

Possible light rain in the evening and overnight. • Eric Adams is trying to make the case that bail reform is responsible for an increase in crime, claiming, "The hardworking men and women of the NYPD are doing the work." (Estefania Hernandez for NY1) • No one in a leadership...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy