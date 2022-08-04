ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Accused Northumberland County "Pill Mill" doctor sentenced to 15 years

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
MyChesCo

NY Woman Sentenced for Smuggling Suboxone into Federal Prison

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 4, 2022, Jessika Ann Sanders, age 34, of New York, was sentenced to three and a half months imprisonment to be followed by a two-year term of supervised release by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann, for providing contraband in prison.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Autopsies complete for Nescopeck fire victims

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has sent out a press release stating the cause of death for the five remaining victims of the fatal Nescopeck house fire. On Friday, around 2:30 a.m. a firey blaze tore through a home on First Street, leaving 10 decedents in its wake. Eyewitness News […]
NESCOPECK, PA
Berks Weekly

Investigation finds Reading Police Officer discharged weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another

District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading police officer on July 14, 2022, was a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another. Adams says the officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Tyvan Maurice Barnett to ensure the safety of himself and another officer. As a result, the officer will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day.
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man incarcerated on probation violation likely to be released on bail

Williamsport, Pa. — A Berks County man recently charged with firearm offenses will likely be released on Monday after his bail was changed this week in Lycoming County Court. Kevin Lund violated his probation on June 9 and was jailed on $25,000 bail, though he was eligible to post just 10% of that amount to be released. On Friday, Lund asked the court to modify his bail so he wouldn't have to post any portion of the $25,000 to be released. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wdac.com

Fatal Accident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County. Authorities say on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg was eastbound in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township when he swerved into the path of a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Deborah Williams of Coatesville. Mullen’s vehicle hit the front driver side tire of the Williams vehicle and eventually hit a utility pole. Mullen died at the scene. Williams was not hurt. PSP Lancaster is investigating.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
MyChesCo

Former School CEO Charged with Theft of Federal Program Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, PA, was charged on August 3, 2022, in a criminal information with theft of Federal Program Funds. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam,...
YORK, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Make Arrest in ‘Domestic Violence’ Incident

LANCASTER PA – A “domestic violence incident” that involved a Pottstown couple in a recreational vehicle required the attention of Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Lancaster, they said in a report released Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022). Their investigation resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Pottstown area man on several charges.
POTTSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hughesville man pleads guilty to assaulting woman, pointing gun at her head

Hughesville, Pa. – A Hughesville man pleaded guilty last month in Lycoming County Court for assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at her head. Dakota Engle, 26, hit his female passenger on Jan. 24 as he drove on Route 118. Engle, who was traveling in a blue Honda Accord, became angry as he accused the victim of cheating on him. State police at Montoursville say Engle turned onto Beaver...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
Politics
MyChesCo

Chester County DA: ‘Davy Mike Died a Hero’

WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge David Bortner recently sentenced 29-year-old Ricardo Rivera of Reading, Berks County to life in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old David “Davy Mike” Doyle III during a robbery in 2017, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In April 2022, a jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and related offenses.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Man Charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide in Parkesburg

PARKESBURG, PA — Clifford E. Wilson, age 41, of West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County has been charged with criminal attempt homicide and related charges after the Chester County District Attorney’s Office approved the filing on August 4th, 2022. Parkesburg Borough Police say that on July 8, 2022, officers...
PARKESBURG, PA
abc27.com

Juniata County man arrested for attempted homicide

MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from McAlisterville, Juniata County was arrested for attempted homicide. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, Aug. 5 at around 6 p.m., 43-year-old Jeremy Lee Zeigler, and 40-year-old Douglas Mark Woleslagle were involved in a verbal argument. At...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two Williamsport police officers file civil discrimination suit against the City

Williamsport, Pa. — Two Williamsport police officers who have been fighting a civil discrimination case against the city have filed a new lawsuit in state court while their federal case is still pending. Neither the plaintiffs nor the defendants were in court Wednesday for the preliminary objections hearing. Officers Steven Helm and Fred Miller have alleged that they were passed over for promotion within the Williamsport Police Department multiple times,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for gas thief

JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
JONESTOWN, PA
abc27.com

22-year old dies in York County crash

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County man tried to kill girlfriend’s ex-husband, State Police say

A Northampton County man is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night outside a Carbon County bar, according to State Police. Leonid Opacic, 40, of Walnutport, is charged with one felony count of attempted homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with making terroristic threats and other offenses, police said. They allege Opacic shot at the victim after the two were kicked out of Rausch House Bar in Palmerton.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Community Policy