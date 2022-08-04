Woman arrested in Missouri for murder of man in Charlotte

Nearly a week after a suspect was arrested in Missouri, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are awaiting her extradition back to Charlotte related to the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

Jasmine Howard, 25, was arrested in Lee’s Summit, near Kansas City, after the FBI, U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies became involved in the case, according to a CMPD news release on Thursday.

Howard was identified as a suspect, CMPD officials said, after the fatal shooting of Christian Lawrence Siley. He was found dead, shot multiple times, on April 30 on Woodlawn Road near Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.