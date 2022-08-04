Read on www.westernmassnews.com
Pedestrians killed in Easthampton collision identified
The crash remains under investigation; the driver has not been charged. The two pedestrians that were killed when they were struck by a car in Easthampton Wednesday evening have been identified as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said they...
Missing Massachusetts woman found dead in Vermont; ex-boyfriend fatally shot by police
The body of a Massachusetts woman reported missing over the weekend was found in Vermont on Tuesday. The victim's ex-boyfriend, who had been wanted for questioning in connection with her disappearance, was later shot and killed by officers Tuesday night. The body of 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts, was...
Truck driver's trial to start in death of 7 motorcyclists
The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club will open Tuesday, more than three years after the crash in northern New Hampshire.Jurors visited the crash scene Monday and traced Volodymyr Zhukovskyy's route from an auto dealership in Gorham along U.S. Route 2 to the crash site in Randolph, about 10 miles away. Opening statements are expected Tuesday in the trial, which is being held in state superior court in Lancaster. The motorcyclists who died June 21, 2019, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island...
Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston
BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.
5 hurt after car flips over in Upton
UPTON -- Five people are in the hospital after a car flipped over in a crash in Upton.Local police tell WBZ-TV that the people injured were taken to UMass Memorial in Worcester.The crash happened on Glenview Street between Christian Hill and Pearl Street.There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries or the cause of the crash.
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Plainfield
Two injured in motorcycle crash in Plainfield.
