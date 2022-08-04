ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglerlive.com

Volusia/Flagler YMCA Completes $100,000 Renovations at 3 Locations

The Volusia Flagler Family YMCA is pleased to announce that the Southeast Volusia branch has recently completed $100K in renovations. The association-wide renovations started at the Ormond Beach branch this past February and have continued to include completion of the Holly Hill and Southeast Volusia Family YMCA locations. Planning is currently underway for renovations at the DeLand, Four Townes and Port Orange branches.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video: Shark swims near Daytona Beach beachgoers: 'It was unnerving'

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A drone photographer captured aerial video of a shark swimming near beachgoers at Daytona Beach Thursday. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News that he and his brother tracked a six to seven-foot blacktip shark from the local boardwalk to about a mile and half north with a drone.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

First weekend of security checkpoints in Downtown Orlando

Security checkpoints were in place this weekend in downtown Orlando and will continue every Friday and Saturday night for the foreseeable future. Security experts are weighing in on how the checkpoints are keeping the community safe.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Daytona Beach, FL
Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Real Estate
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
westorlandonews.com

SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Completed 8 Months Early, Project Wins Award

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) completed construction on the $118 million SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Reconfiguration Project in July, eight months ahead of the scheduled February 2023 completion. The project has also already won a Best in Construction Award. Serving the northern access point of the Orlando International Airport,...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park

Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Apartments#The Mall#Business Industry#Linus Business#Volusia Mall#Macy#Legacy Partners#Fox
palmcoastobserver.com

Hammock Dunes dune repair project to stage at Jungle Hut Park

Flagler County officials want beachgoers to be aware that equipment and sand will be staged at Jungle Hut Park, beginning as early as August 10 for a Hammock Dunes Shoreline Management Committee dune repair project set to begin on August 15 and conclude by August 30. The Hammock Dunes Shoreline...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

'From the best county to the best city': Ormond Beach's new fire chief is here

There's a new fire chief in town. Howard Bailey officially begun his leadership at the Ormond Beach Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 1. As the former chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, an agency he spent the last 30 years working for, he already knows the city well. And he said he's looking forward to learning more, and getting closer to the community thanks to the department's smaller size. Volusia County has 21 fire stations; Ormond has four.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday,according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
995qyk.com

Soak Away Your Troubles At Florida’s First Beer Spa

Time to take relaxation to a new level as you soak away your troubles at Florida’s first beer spa. That’s right, beer spa!. Take a trek to Orlando and treat your body to a sumptuous soak in barley and hops. My Beer Spa is the first place in the Sunshine State offering what they call “a hop infusion treatment.” The beer tubs are filled with all the ingredients that make beer: water, barley, hops, and brewers yeast. The only thing different about this mixture when compared to the beer we drink is that it doesn’t undergo the fermentation process. That’s right, you’re soaking in non-alcoholic beer.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits

The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
LEESBURG, FL
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Florida

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy