flaglerlive.com
Volusia/Flagler YMCA Completes $100,000 Renovations at 3 Locations
The Volusia Flagler Family YMCA is pleased to announce that the Southeast Volusia branch has recently completed $100K in renovations. The association-wide renovations started at the Ormond Beach branch this past February and have continued to include completion of the Holly Hill and Southeast Volusia Family YMCA locations. Planning is currently underway for renovations at the DeLand, Four Townes and Port Orange branches.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Shark swims near Daytona Beach beachgoers: 'It was unnerving'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A drone photographer captured aerial video of a shark swimming near beachgoers at Daytona Beach Thursday. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News that he and his brother tracked a six to seven-foot blacktip shark from the local boardwalk to about a mile and half north with a drone.
fox35orlando.com
First weekend of security checkpoints in Downtown Orlando
Security checkpoints were in place this weekend in downtown Orlando and will continue every Friday and Saturday night for the foreseeable future. Security experts are weighing in on how the checkpoints are keeping the community safe.
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
westorlandonews.com
SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Completed 8 Months Early, Project Wins Award
The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) completed construction on the $118 million SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Reconfiguration Project in July, eight months ahead of the scheduled February 2023 completion. The project has also already won a Best in Construction Award. Serving the northern access point of the Orlando International Airport,...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando resort day passes: the fun amenities you can access without breaking the bank
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need a daycation? Cool down by the pool at one of the many resorts Orlando has to offer. The best part? You can enjoy the resort amenities without breaking the bank. All you need is a day pass and some start as low as $10, according to...
allears.net
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
palmcoastobserver.com
Hammock Dunes dune repair project to stage at Jungle Hut Park
Flagler County officials want beachgoers to be aware that equipment and sand will be staged at Jungle Hut Park, beginning as early as August 10 for a Hammock Dunes Shoreline Management Committee dune repair project set to begin on August 15 and conclude by August 30. The Hammock Dunes Shoreline...
Orlando teachers receive cash donations from nonprofit Mailbox Money
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orlando teachers got a great start to the new school year this week. A national nonprofit organization, Mailbox Money, donated $6,000 in cash to area school heroes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The random act of kindness took place at Ridgewood Park...
ormondbeachobserver.com
'From the best county to the best city': Ormond Beach's new fire chief is here
There's a new fire chief in town. Howard Bailey officially begun his leadership at the Ormond Beach Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 1. As the former chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, an agency he spent the last 30 years working for, he already knows the city well. And he said he's looking forward to learning more, and getting closer to the community thanks to the department's smaller size. Volusia County has 21 fire stations; Ormond has four.
fox35orlando.com
1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday,according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial...
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
995qyk.com
Soak Away Your Troubles At Florida’s First Beer Spa
Time to take relaxation to a new level as you soak away your troubles at Florida’s first beer spa. That’s right, beer spa!. Take a trek to Orlando and treat your body to a sumptuous soak in barley and hops. My Beer Spa is the first place in the Sunshine State offering what they call “a hop infusion treatment.” The beer tubs are filled with all the ingredients that make beer: water, barley, hops, and brewers yeast. The only thing different about this mixture when compared to the beer we drink is that it doesn’t undergo the fermentation process. That’s right, you’re soaking in non-alcoholic beer.
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits
The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
Bay News 9
Orlando nonprofit trains service dogs for families, free of charge
ORLANDO, Fl. — Turning a light off, grabbing a drink from the fridge, opening the door — these are all things many people take for granted, but one local nonprofit is working to ensure these necessary tasks don't put a burden on those who need a little assistance.
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
