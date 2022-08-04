'The fight's not over. We're not done.' | Breonna Taylor's family in Grand Rapids reacts to federal charges in her death

Read on www.wzzm13.com
wnmufm.org
Retrial to begin this week for alleged Whitmer kidnapping plotters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (MPRN)— Jury selection begins Tuesday in Grand Rapids for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutors say Barry Croft and Adam Fox were both upset with emergency orders issued at the start of the pandemic, and plotted to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home to send a signal to other politicians and kick off a civil war.
Fox, Croft Jr. face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor
MICHIGAN, USA — Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others. The result in April...
Heartbreak is indescribable, family says at sentencing for double murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – The fatal shootings of Katoya McPherson and Floyd Brashers Jr. have created devastating ripples within their families, an aunt said during a sentencing. Judge Paul Bridenstine sentenced D-Angelo Davis, 26, to the mandated life in prison without parole on Aug. 5 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
wkzo.com
D-Angelo Davis sentenced to life for 2020 double murder
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to life for double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple on Friday, August 5. D-Angelo Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for breaking into a Kalamazoo Township couple’s home and assisting in two murders.
Police find West Michigan man dead in the water at marina
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 59-year-old Marne man was found dead in the water late Saturday night at an Ottawa County marina. An immediate cause of the man’s death was not apparent, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to a call shortly before midnight on...
Man heading to trial for allegedly killing 69-year-old found dead in backseat of car
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man accused of killing 69-year-old Richard John Jekel has been bound over to Kent County Circuit Court for trial on criminal charges of open murder and felony firearm in connection to the June homicide. Devon Tashawn Matthews, 26, appeared before District Court Judge Jennifer...
Judge lowers bond for mom in crash that killed her 3 boys
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI –A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed her three boys had her $250,000 bond lowered. Leticia Gonzales, 30, can be released by posting 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, Holland District Judge Bradley Knoll said Friday, Aug. 5.
Man arrested, charged with starting fire at Kzoo Planned Parenthood
A man accused of starting a fire at a Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo had posted a video calling abortion "genocide," authorities say.
‘We all won the gold’: GRPD detective returns from World Police & Fire Games
A detective with the Grand Rapids Police Department is back home after competing in the World Police and Fire games in Rotterdam and he didn't return empty-handed.
Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death
Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
Two women injured in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two Kalamazoo women were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, police said. The two women – a 27-year-old and 19-year-old – are listed in stable condition, the Kalamazoo Public Safety said in an Aug. 7 news release.
Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
Man stabbed in Portage hotel room, suspect in jail
A man was found stabbed in a Portage hotel room after he called 911 to report the attack, police say.
Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson
A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.
Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park ID’d
The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Michigan, Grand Haven police say.
Wave 3
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
Millennium Park pavilion ‘severely damaged’ by vandals
A pavilion at Millennium Park in the Grand Rapids area was vandalized and "severely damaged," the park says.
Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
Grandma Delivers Baby in Mom’s Driveway and Everybody’s Doing Just Fine
This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway. Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.
State police investigate deadly 3-vehicle Kent Co. crash
Michigan State Police say one person died after a three-vehicle crash happened Friday afternoon on I-96 in Kent County.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
