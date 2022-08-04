CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Lazurite™ has been selected by The Healthcare Technology Report as one of the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022. The Healthcare Technology Report (“The Report”) provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005694/en/ Lazurite’s ArthroFree™ System is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive FDA market clearance for arthroscopy and general endoscopy. (Photo: Business Wire)

