Bond financing kickstarts affordable senior housing complex in Hollywood

A beachfront house in the A-list celebrity-studded Malibu Colony beach enclave hit the market. Restaurateur Michael Weinstock put 23754 Malibu Road on the market Aug. 3 for $34.5 milion. The four-bed, six-bath home spans almost 4,000 square feet, with the asking price penciling out to $8,954 per square foot. The house was built in 1988 but underwent an extensive interior remodel led by Barbara Grushow Design. The interior renovation wrapped up this year.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO